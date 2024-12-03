Eminem’s Mother Debbie—Subject Of Many Of His Songs—Dead At 69

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Debbie Nelson died on Monday night (December 2) in St. Joseph, Missouri, just three months after her diagnosis was made public.

Eminem’s mother, Debbie Nelson, has reportedly died after succumbing to advanced lung cancer. Per TMZ, Nelson died on Monday night (December 2) in St. Joseph, Missouri, just three months after her diagnosis was made public.

“There are not many options [for Debbie],” a source allegedly said. “She is currently staying between the cancer center and with family members. She has a very limited amount of time [left].”

Eminem’s relationship with his mother was complicated at best. Early in his career, he accused her of abuse and neglect in songs like “Cleanin’ Out My Closet” and “My Mom.” He’s suggested multiple times that Nelson had issues with substance abuse, particularly prescription drugs, and that her addiction contributed to the instability in their household. In “My Mom,” he mentions being exposed to drugs like V##### during his youth.

In 1999, Nelson sued him for defamation following the release of “My Name Is,” which included lines like, “I just found out my mom does more dope than I do/I told her I’d grow up to be a famous rapper/Make a record about doin’ drugs and name it after her.”

Nelson wanted $10 million in damages, but the lawsuit was settled in 2001 for $25,000, with Nelson reportedly receiving just $1,600 after legal fees. Continuing his contempt for Nelson, Eminem later raps “f### you Debbie” in the 2002 track “Without Me.”

Worsening their relationship with the 2007 release of Nelson’s tell-all memoir, My Son Marshall, My Son Eminem in which she accused him of exaggerating their issues for fame and success. Nelson publicly criticized Eminem in interviews, too, but they ultimately made peace as evidenced in the 2013 video for “Headlights” and just last year Nelson congratulated her son on being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Debbie Nelson was 69 years old.