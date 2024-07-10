Eminem Puts His Spin On “Hawk Tuah” Meme For “The Death Of Slim Shady” Album

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Eminem’s “The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)” album drops on July 12.

Eminem joined the “Hawk Tuah” craze by using the popular meme to promote The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce) album. The diamond-selling rapper referenced the “Hawk Tuah” girl in a clip of him spitting on Slim Shady’s grave.

“’It feels so empty without him’ HAWK TUAH #TheDeathOfSlimShady 7/12,” Eminem wrote on social media

Eminem’s promotional video hinted at Slim Shady rising from the dead. A hand reached out of a grave for Em’s alter ego.

“Beloved Antagonist Slim Shady 1997-2024,” the headstone read. “It Feels So Empty Without Him.”

Eminem will drop The Death of Slim Shady on Friday (July 12). The album is the follow-up to 2020’s Music to Be Murdered By.

"It feels so empty without him" HAWK TUAH 💦🪦 #TheDeathOfSlimShady 7/12 pic.twitter.com/VG1USGfGnp — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) July 10, 2024

Apple Music unveiled the tracklist for Eminem’s new album days before its release. The project features 19 tracks, including a sequel to “Guilty Conscience” from The Slim Shady LP.

Babytron and Big Sean, who collaborated with Eminem on the single “Tobey,” are the only confirmed guests. Additional contributors and production credits have not been revealed.

Check out The Death of Slim Shady tracklist below.