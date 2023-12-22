Eminem Rejects Need For Deposition In Dispute With “Real Housewives”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Eminem opposed Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon’s efforts to trademark their Reasonably Shady podcast’s name.

Eminem dismissed Real Housewives stars Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon’s attempt to depose him in a trademark battle over their Reasonably Shady podcast.

According to legal documents obtained by AllHipHop, Slim Shady responded to Bryant and Dixon’s motion to compel him for a deposition in a December 15 filing. Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, countered their arguments and requested a protective order.

“As a threshold matter, Applicants’ Motion to Compel is premature and procedurally improper as Applicants have yet to serve Opposer with a notice of deposition, a necessary prerequisite to taking and requesting that the Board compel a deposition,” Eminem’s lawyer contended. “Opposer’s Motion to Compel the deposition of Mathers is also premature and unwarranted because, despite Opposer’s expression that the deposition would be both duplicative and unduly burdensome given Mathers’ limited knowledge of the subjects at issue, his absence of unique knowledge of the subjects at issue and others’ superior knowledge of said issues, Applicants have made no attempt to obtain the discovery they seek via more convenient and less burdensome means.”

Eminem claimed three people, including his manager Paul Rosenberg, were more qualified to answer questions regarding his Shady trademark. The rap superstar believed Bryant and Dixo were misguided in their pursuit of a deposition.

“Opposer has offered to produce three other individuals having equal and superior knowledge to Mathers on the relevant topics,” his lawyer wrote. “However, without making any attempt to assess whether they will be able to obtain the relevant information from said individuals, and having taken no depositions to date, Applicants remain insistent on deposing Mathers, a high-level and removed decision maker. Accordingly, Applicants’ Motion to Compel should be denied and … Opposer asks this Board to issue a protective order precluding the deposition of Marshall Mathers III.”

Earlier this year, Eminem objected to Bryant and Dixon’s attempt to trademark their Reasonably Shady podcast’s name. He believed it was too similar to his Shady trademark. Bryant and Dixon denied any likelihood of confusion.