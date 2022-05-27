Eminem Releases 20th Anniversary Edition of “The Eminem Show”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Eminem has gifted his fans a new surprise project to commemorate the 20th anniversary of his fourth studio album, The Eminem Show.

The Expanded Edition of The Eminem Show has arrived.

Eminem surprised his fans with a new project more than two years after the release of his last studio album, Music to be Murdered By.

Slim Shady blessed his fans with the 20th Anniversary Expanded Edition of his 2020 album, The Eminem Show. The project became the best-selling album of 2002 worldwide. With global sales of 27 million copies, it is one of the best-selling albums of all time and the second best-selling album of the 21st century. It achieved Diamond certification in the U.S. in March 2011 after shifting 10 million copies.

The Eminem Show was nominated for Album of the Year and won Best Rap Album at the 2003 Grammy Awards. Additionally, the project’s lead single, “Without Me,” won Best Music Video.

Eminem announced the updated project with a minute-long trailer featuring a montage of hits from the album.

“Well, if you want Shady, this is what I’ll give ya” he captioned the trailer. “📺 #TheEminemShow 20th Anniversary Expanded Edition drops Thursday 5/26.” Listen to it below.

The expanded version of The Eminem Show features an additional 18 tracks, including four previously unreleased cuts. “Stimulate,” “The Conspiracy Freestyle,” “Bump Heads,” and “Jimmy, Brian and Mike” are all new additions to the album. Instrumental versions of “Without Me,” “Sing for the Moment,” and “Cleanin’ Out My Closet,” also feature.

Two live versions of “The Way I Am” and “The Real Slim Shady,” from Eminem’s third studio album, 2000s The Marshall Mathers LP, also appear on the project.

The Eminem Show Expanded Edition