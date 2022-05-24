Eminem To Release Expanded Edition Of ‘The Eminem Show’ For 20th Anniversary

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The expanded edition of ‘The Eminem Show’ is scheduled to drop on May 26, but Slim Shady hasn’t revealed what he added to the album.

Eminem is celebrating the 20th anniversary of The Eminem Show with a special release.

Slim Shady announced an expanded edition of the diamond-selling album on Tuesday (May 24). The deluxe version of the LP will drop on Thursday (May 26).

“‘Well, if you want Shady, this is what I’ll give ya,’” the rap star wrote on social media. “#TheEminemShow 20th Anniversary Expanded Edition drops Thursday 5/26.”

Eminem didn’t reveal what will be included in the expanded edition of the album. The original version of the LP was released in 2002.

The Eminem Show debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. It went platinum roughly a month after it dropped and attained its diamond certification in 2011.

Earlier this year, the album received a 12x multi-platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America. Several tracks from the project, including the singles “Without Me” and “Cleanin’ Out My Closet,” earned multi-platinum status as well.

The Eminem Show expanded edition announcement happened a day after he was confirmed to appear on the upcoming Elvis movie’s soundtrack. Slim Shady will be one of several rappers featured on the project.

Eminem collaborated with Goodie Mob’s CeeLo Green on a song for the Elvis soundtrack. A snippet of the track emerged on Monday (May 23).

Listen to it below.