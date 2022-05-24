‘Elvis’ Soundtrack Dominated By Rappers, Including Eminem

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Eminem, Doja Cat and Denzel Curry are just a few of the artists appearing on the soundtrack for Baz Luhrmann’s ‘Elvis’ movie.

Quite a few rappers contributed to the soundtrack for Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming film Elvis.

Eminem, Doja Cat, Denzel Curry, CeeLo Green, Swae Lee and Nardo Wick recorded music for the Elvis Presley biopic. The soundtrack’s artists were unveiled on Monday (May 23).

Other notable contributors include Tame Impala, Jazmine Sullivan, Jack White, Stevie Nicks, Gary Clark Jr. and Kacey Musgraves. The lineup announcement didn’t reveal the soundtrack’s tracklist.

Warner Bros. Pictures originally planned to release Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis in 2021. The film is now scheduled to hit theaters on June 24 following its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival.

The film stars Austin Butler in the title role. Tom Hanks plays the singer’s manager Colonel Tom Parker.

Elvis Presley’s daughter Lisa Marie Presley praised the movie ahead of its wide release. She commended Austin Butler for his portrayal of her father.

“I do want to take a moment to let you know that I’ve seen Baz Luhrmann’s movie Elvis twice now,” she wrote on Twitter. “Let me tell you that it is nothing short of spectacular. Absolutely exquisite. Austin Butler channeled and embodied my father’s heart & soul beautifully.”

Check out the full list of artists on the Elvis soundtrack below.