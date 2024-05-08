Cardi B Snaps On Fan Threatening To Troll Her Over Sophomore Album

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

“I said I’m dropping this year right? So s###.”

Fans of Cardi B have been waiting for the Grammy Award winner to release her sophomore album since Invasion of Privacy came out in 2018. Some Bardi Gang members seemed to be getting impatient with their favorite rapper.

“Cardi if that album doesn’t come before summer you better just stay off this app because if so I personally will make sure every edgy BG post is PLASTERED into the top of every single refresh you pull,” an X user wrote on Wednesday (April 8).

In response to that threat, Cardi B tweeted, “B#### [it’s] 7 am… S###.” The @sticikilysneaki account then backtracked by posting, “I just love your music ok I’m sorry.” That apology did not stop Cardi B from firing another round at the social media user.

“I’m looking at your page and you [are] insulting [artists] I work with. You [are] not asking, you [are] TELLING ME WHAT TO DO,” Cardi tweeted as a clapback.

She continued, “I don’t know who raising y’all but I ain’t tell my momma what to do so nobody tells me what to do, talking bout ‘better.’ I’ll get pregnant right now and tell you [to] go f## urself and give you s###. I said I’m dropping this year right? So s###.”

Cardi B has released two songs in 2024 so far. The promotional single “Like What (Freestyle)” dropped on March 1. She followed that track with “Enough (Miami)” on March 15. “Enough (Miami)” peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.