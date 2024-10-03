Eminem’s Gone Crazy: Daughter Hailie Drops Bombshell

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Eminem revealed his daughter Hailie Jade is expecting her first child on Thursday (October 3). Eminem included a clip of her surprising him with the baby news in his music video for “Temporary” featuring Skylar Grey.

Hailie presented her dad with a Detroit Lions jersey emblazoned with “Grandpa” on the back. A camera captured Eminem’s stunned reaction when he viewed a copy of her sonogram.

Eminem’s “Temporary” video mixed old footage from Hailie’s childhood with clips from her wedding and the baby reveal. Hailie married her husband Evan McClintock in May.

“Temporary” is a song dedicated to Hailie. Eminem uses the track to “say all the things” he wants to tell her before he dies.

“And you will get over me and move on/You can play me on repeat on a song/But don’t you dare shed a tear, what’d I tell you?/Straighten up, little soldier, them times when I held you/Jade, it’ll be okay, baby, I’m here, hey/I’m watching you right now, baby girl, I vow/I will protect you, your guardian angel/As hard as this may feel, us parting is painful/And, darling, the rain will drive you insane, still/You will remain strong, Hailie, just hang on/It won’t be too long, I need you to move on/And remember, it will get better,” he rapped.

“Temporary” appeared on Eminem’s The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce) album, which dropped in July. He released a deluxe version called the Expanded Mourner’s Edition in September. The Expanded Mourner’s Edition added collaborations with his Shady Records artists Grip and Westside Boogie plus 2 Chainz.

The Death of Slim Shady debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, dethroning Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department. Eminem’s latest project sold 281,000 units in its first week. The Death of Slim Shady was his 11th No. 1 album.