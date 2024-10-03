50 Cent Reveals Tear-Jerking Reason Eminem Rejected “Biggest Tour” Ever 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

50 Cent once propositioned Eminem with the offer of a lucrative world tour with Dr. Dre, but the Detroit icon turned it down.

50 Cent recalled a heartwarming story about Eminem’s refusal to go on a joint tour despite the potential to earn a small fortune.

During a recent interview, the G-Unit mogul revealed he once tried to get his close friend and collaborator to hit the road for a joint world tour.

“We’ll be on super arena stages, just me and you,” 50 Cent told CBS Mornings’ Michelle Miller. “Then if we bring [Dr. Dre] on some dates, so we do different things. We don’t need nothing else. It’ll be the biggest tour in the world.”

Nonetheless, Eminem rejected the idea, urging 50 Cent to do the tour without him because he didn’t want to miss any of his daughter’s childhood.

“He said, ‘I just don’t want to go and come back and Hailie’s grown,’” he explained.

50 Cent’s Lightbulb Moment At Eminem’s Daughter’s Wedding

50 Cent, father to 27-year-old Marquise and 12-year-old Sire, initially failed to understand why Eminem would turn down such a lucrative opportunity. However, it finally clicked when he attended Hailie Jade Scott’s wedding earlier this year.

“I thought he was crazy because I was like, ‘He just don’t want to go.’ ‘Cause I was trying to convince him to go on the tour at that point,” 50 Cent added. “And then … I was at Hailie’s wedding. She got married and I’m like, ‘This is what he’s talking about.’”

During the wedding, 50 Cent reminded Eminem of his decision. “I was like: ‘Yo, bro, this is crazy. We’re getting old. Your baby is grown. What the f### is going on?’” he explained.

“I was having a moment myself over there,” he added, before revealing that he shed a tear.

Meanwhile, Eminem is set to release the music video for “Temporary.” The track features Skylar Gray and audio of Hailie Jade Scott as a baby. Scott recently revealed, “I audibly sobbed,” listening to the song.