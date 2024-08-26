Eminem’s Daughter Hallie Jade “Audibly Sobbed” Listening To Rapper’s Album 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Eminem rapped about an alternative reality in which he never recovered from addiction and missed his daughter Hallie Jade’s milestones.

Eminem’s daughter Hallie Jade Scott wept with emotion after hearing two songs on her father’s album.

Last month, the Detroit legend released his latest album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce), which included a track dedicated to his daughter Hallie Jade, “Somebody Save Me.” Eminem dropped the music video last week, and Hallie Jade revealed she watched it once but refused to watch it again.

“I watched it in its entirety, and I don’t think I can do it again,” she said of the visuals during the latest episode of her Just a Little Shady podcast. I definitely cry every time I hear it at all.”

The track, which features Jelly Roll and includes childhood footage of Hallie Jade, sees Eminem delve into an alternate reality where he never got sober.

“Hailie, I’m so sorry I know I wasn’t there for your first guitar recital,” he raps. “Didn’t walk you down the aisle/Missed the birth of your first child/Your first podcast, lookin’ down, sweetie.”

Eminem’s “Temporary” Features Audio Of Baby Hallie Jade

Eminem and Skylar Grey’s song “Temporary” also made Hallie Jade extremely emotional.

“Between that and Temporary,” she said of the track, which features a recording of her as a baby. “I audibly sobbed I think for both songs, but especially Temporary.”

Her voice cracked as she continued discussing the premise of the track.

“Watching the video back and listening to the songs, I feel like my parents did such a good job,” she explained. “Growing up, where I didn’t realize how bad things were, but now as an adult, in hindsight, it’s so scary to think about. I think that’s why I get emotional so much, just thinking that that could have happened.”

“Somebody Save Me” is likely made even more poignant for Hallie Jade after Eminem walked her down the aisle as she married her new husband, Evan McClintock.

In May, the Academy Award-winning MC celebrated 17 years of sobriety after a crippling addiction to painkillers almost cost him his life in 2007.

Check out Hallie Jade talking about Eminem’s album around the 27:00 minute mark in the video below.