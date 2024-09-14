Eminem Stans Trash “The Death Of Slim Shady” Deluxe Edition: “Just One Remix!?”

Those who were anxiously awaiting the alternate version of the chart-topping effort were sorely disappointed, especially by the lack of Alchemist beats.

Eminem released the deluxe version of The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce) on Friday (September 13). Titled The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce): Expanded Mourner’s Edition, the project comes with four extra tracks—but one’s a 24-second skit with Interscope Vice Chairman Steve Berman and another is a remix of “Fuel” from the original album. The last two are “Like My S###” and “Kyrie & Luka” featuring 2 Chainz.

Those who were anxiously awaiting the alternate version of the chart-topping effort were sorely disappointed, especially by the lack of Alchemist beats. When announcing the Expanded Mourner’s Edition, Eminem released a teaser on his Instagram page that saw Alchemist playing a convenience store worker. Stans immediately rejoiced, thinking they’d get a few Alchemist collaborations. Needless to say, they were disappointed when the lauded Hip-Hop producer didn’t appear on a single song.

“Eminem either likes to troll us or hates Alchemist, cause no way he puts him everywhere and doesn’t rap over his production,” one person tweeted, while another said, “Yo @Eminem if your goofy ass did a whole damn trailer with The Alchemist just for one remix of a song bro you can keep the damn deluxe edition don’t want that s###.”

Another pointed out the lack of 50 Cent and Dr. Dre features, writing, “With all love and respect next time you drop an album don’t have ‘exclusive’ digital albums with bonus tracks that people will buy just to see the same tracks being available for everybody after 2 months. Also where is the Alchemist track and the Dre x 50 features Em?

No Alchemist song on the Eminem deluxe pic.twitter.com/Ij0UM5y8fB — Noah Newcomb (@nnewcombmedia) September 13, 2024

The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grace) marked a dramatic shift in Eminem’s career as he symbolically laid to rest his villainous alter ego, Slim Shady. Known for his controversial, rebellious and often outrageous persona, Slim Shady has been a central figure in Eminem’s music since the late 1990s. Throughout the project, Eminem grapples with themes of self-reflection, maturity and the consequences of the persona that has both fueled his fame and complicated his legacy. The title, Coup de Grace, which refers to a final blow or decisive act, underscores Eminem’s intention to close the chapter on the darker side of his artistry.

Musically, tracks like “Houdini” and “Tobey” set the tone for the album, with Eminem addressing the complexities of fame, personal growth and the pressures of maintaining an iconic image. The album feels like a farewell to the chaotic and provocative spirit of Slim Shady, while allowing Marshall Mathers—the man behind the persona—to emerge more fully. Fans and critics alike are divided on the decision, with some praising the move as an evolution, while others miss the raw edge that Slim Shady brought to Eminem’s world.