Eminem’s Child, Stevie, Comes Out as Non-binary

Eminem’s 19-year-old child has come out as non-binary and is now going by the name of Stevie Laine in a move supported by family and friends. Stevie revealed the news in a series of Instagram and TikTok posts. They were met with a flood of messages of love and support from her followers and well-wishers. […]

Eminem’s 19-year-old child has come out as non-binary and is now going by the name of Stevie Laine in a move supported by family and friends.

Stevie revealed the news in a series of Instagram and TikTok posts. They were met with a flood of messages of love and support from her followers and well-wishers.

The rapper’s child removed all posts from their Instagram feed and started fresh with a clean slate and showing off their new peroxide blond pixie cut.

In the first post, they wrote out their pronouns, telling fans: “call me Stevie (they/she/he),” which was liked by sister Hailie Jade, Eminem’s biological daughter with ex-wife Kim.

On TikTok, they posted a video cataloging their transformation over the years with the words: “Watch me become more comfortable with myself,” and “forever growing and changing.”

They used the hashtags #genderfluid #bi and #nonbinary in several posts.

Stevie is the daughter of Eminem’s ex-wife Kim Scott and her former boyfriend Eric Hatter. They got together during a break in Kim and Eminem’s relationship, and he adopted Stevie when they reconciled.

The Detroit rapper first married Kim back in 1999, and they divorced two years later. They tied the knot once more in January 2006 but the marriage again did not last and they divorced again a few months later.

Stevie’s biological father Eric was a professional tattoo artist who died last year at the age of 40.

Stevie was raised alongside the “Slim Shady” rapper’s daughter Hailie, now 25, and adopted daughter Alaina, now 28. Alain’s mother is Kim’s late sister Dawn who tragically died of a drug overdose back in 2016. All three children are regularly featured in their father’s music.

The family will be glad to have some good news to celebrate following the passing of their grandmother Kathy last month. Mother Kim was rushed to hospital shortly after her mother’s death, reportedly for attempting suicide.