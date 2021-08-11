Eminem’s Ex-Wife Kim Scott Reportedly Hospitalized Following Suicide Attempt

In the past, Kim talked about how Em’s on-stage actions caused her to be suicidal.

At one point, Kim Mathers was nearly as famous as her superstar husband and father of her daughter. Eminem often rapped about the woman now known as Kim Scott in his music, most famously on the controversial The Marshall Mathers LP track titled “Kim.”

Kim Scott is apparently dealing with serious mental health issues at the moment. According to TMZ, Scott was hospitalized in Michigan following a suicide attempt on July 30.

The celebrity news website reports:

We’re told when [police and emergency workers] arrived, Kim was so combative she had to be restrained by deputies … and was so violent, paramedics were unable to check her vitals. Our sources say it appeared Kim had cut herself, as she had several small lacerations on the back of her leg and a good amount of blood was on the floor. Kim was rushed to a hospital for both medical and psychological evaluation, but is now back at home and is recovering. It’s unclear if she’s getting additional care. TMZ

In a 2007 interview on The Dr. Keith Ablow Show, Kim Scott talked about how Eminem’s negative lyrics and on-stage antics impacted her life. Em would beat up a blow-up doll that resembled his then-estranged wife during his concerts.

“Seeing the crowd’s response and everybody cheering, singing the words and laughing and it just felt like everyone was staring at me. I knew that it was about me and that night I went home and I tried to commit suicide,” said Kim Scott.

Marshall Mathers and Kim Scott got married and divorced around the turn of the century. Following that marriage from 1999 to 2001, the couple briefly got remarried in 2006 before separating again after three months.

Their daughter Hailie Jade, 25, was born on December 25, 1995. The social media influencer was also the subject of Eminem’s songs such as “My Dad’s Gone Crazy” and “Hailie’s Song” off The Eminem Show studio LP.