Eminem Takes Mom’s Spaghetti To NYC For ‘8 Mile’ 20th Anniversary

Eminem is celebrating the 20th anniversary of ‘8 Mile’ by offering his Mom’s Spaghetti and exclusive merch to fans in New York.

Eminem will open a Mom’s Spaghetti pop-up in New York on Thursday (November 10).

Slim Shady announced plans to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his movie 8 Mile by bringing his Mom’s Spaghetti to SoHo in New York. The pop-up restaurant will be open through November 20, selling pasta and exclusive merch.

Patrons can RSVP here to secure reservations at the pop-up. Fans can try to go to the restaurant without a reservation, but entry isn’t guaranteed. Anyone who doesn’t RSVP must wait in a queue line.

Eminem originally launched Mom’s Spaghetti as a pop-up in Detroit in 2017. He opened a permanent location in the city in 2021.

Earlier this year, Eminem brought a Mom’s Spaghetti pop-up to the West Coast. The diamond-selling rapper’s restaurant took over Uncle Paulie’s Deli in downtown Los Angeles during Super Bowl weekend.

Eminem’s latest pop-up comes to New York a few days after he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The ceremony took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on November 5.

Slim Shady’s induction airs on HBO on November 19. It will also be available to stream on HBO Max.

Watch the advertisement for Mom’s Spaghetti in New York below.