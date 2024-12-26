Eminem Talks Potential 50 Cent Joint Album 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Eminem is opening up about a highly requested joint album with 50 Cent, revealing the reason a collab project is yet to materialize.

Eminem and 50 Cent fans have long hoped for a joint album from the friends and frequent collaborators and they could get their wish if the rap icons can get it together and commit to recording the project.

The Detroit native opened up about a possible collab with the G-unit honcho during a special Christmas Day episode of DJ Whoo Kid’s Whoo’s House Podcast, celebrating 20 years of Em’s Shade 45 Sirius hip-hop station.

Whoo Kid put the million-dollar question to Eminem, asking if fans will ever get a collab album with 50 Cent.

“That would be great,” Em replied. “I think that we gotta stop bullshitting and just do it…I would never say it’s not possible.”

His manager, Paul Rosenberg, was also on the podcast and is fully on board with the idea.

“I would love to hear it,” he added. “So whenever you guys are ready, we’re putting it out.”

Check out the podcast below. DJ Whoo Kid asks Eminem about a 50 Cent collab around the 21 minute mark.

Although 50 Cent has been less focused on dropping music as he builds his TV and Film empire, he recently teamed up with Em on Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre’s Missionary album.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, 50 Cent revealed Em once refused to go on a highly lucrative joint tour.

Despite 50 Cent planning “the biggest tour in the world,” Eminem flatly rejected the idea. According to the “Many Men” hitmaker, Em urged 50 to do the tour alone because he didn’t want to miss any of his daughter’s childhood.

“He said, ‘I just don’t want to go and come back and Hailie’s grown,’” Fif shared. “I thought he was crazy because I was like, ‘He just don’t want to go.’ ‘Cause I was trying to convince him to go on the tour at that point.”

However, it all made sense when 50 Cent witnessed Eminem walk Hailie down the aisle. He explained, “She got married and I’m like, ‘This is what he’s talking about.’”