Eminem Teases CeeLo Green Collab For ‘Elvis’ Movie Soundtrack

The Shady Records head previews new music with the Goodie Mob member.

“Though I’m not the first king of controversy. I am the worst thing since Elvis Presley to do Black music so selfishly, and use it to get myself wealthy,” rapped Eminem on “Without Me” off 2002’s The Eminem Show album.

Eminem is now directly connected to a project about the late Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Elvis Presley. The soundtrack for director Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis biopic features Em and other Hip Hop acts.

Yesterday, Eminem shared a 16-second snippet from his Dr. Dre-produced “The King And I” collaboration with singer/rapper CeeLo Green. The track will live on the forthcoming album associated with the Elvis motion picture.

The Elvis soundtrack also features songs by Doja Cat, Denzel Curry, Gary Clark Jr., Jack White, Jazmine Sullivan, Nardo Wick, Swae Lee, Diplo, and other acts. Doja’s “Vegas” single came out on May 6.

Austin Butler stars as the title character in the Elvis movie. Additionally, the cast includes Tom Hanks, Helen Thomson, Richard Roxburgh, Olivia DeJonge, Luke Bracey, Natasha Bassett, David Wenham, and others.

The Warner Bros. Pictures production will hit theaters in the United States on June 24. Elvis will have its world premiere at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival on May 25. The film’s official trailer debuted on February 17.