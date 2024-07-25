Eminem Unveils Next Chapter In Slim Shady Saga With Help From AI: Watch

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Eminem isn’t done with Slim Shady after releasing “The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce),” the 11th No. 1 album of his career.

Eminem will battle himself in a digital short due out on July 29. A teaser for “Slim Shady vs. Marshall Mathers: The Face-Off” dropped on Thursday (July 25).

“The Face-Off” is an 11-minute roast battle between Slim Shady and Mathers. The teaser gave fans a preview of what to expect, showing the 2024 Eminem arguing with an AI-rendered version of Slim Shady circa 2002.

“I’m back because you got your nuts tucked so tightly between your legs, Caitlyn Jenner would be jealous,” Slim Shady told Mathers.

Mathers responded, “Are you just allergic to not being an a######?”

Slim Shady maintained his carefree attitude while Mathers grappled with the reality of offending people over the years. Mathers blamed Slim Shady for Gen Z “canceling” Eminem.

“Say it with me now, Marshall: I just don’t give a f###,” Slim Shady declared.

Mathers fired back, “Of course, you don’t ‘cause you’re a f###### cartoon character. You’re like f###### Cartman, Family Guy. You can’t be canceled. Every other week on TikTok, Gen Z discovers you on Monday and cancels me on Tuesday.”

“The Face-Off” arrives a little over two weeks after the release of Eminem’s latest album The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce). The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, dethroning Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department. Swift spent 12 weeks at the top of the chart.

Eminem’s The Death of Slim Shady was his 11th No. 1 album. He tied Kanye West, Bruce Springsteen and Barbra Streisand for the fifth most No. 1 albums in Billboard chart history.

The Death of Slim Shady sold 281,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in its first week. It was the largest sales week for any Hip-Hop album in 2024.

Stream Eminem’s new album featuring JID, Big Sean, Babytron, Jelly Roll and more below.