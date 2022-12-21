Eminem & Wu-Tang Clan Get Bob Dylan’s Stamp Of Approval

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Legendary songwriter Bob Dylan said he’s a fan of Eminem and the Wu-Tang Clan, praising “anybody with a feeling for words and language.”

Dylan mentioned he’s a fan of the Hip Hop legends in an interview with the Wall Street Journal. The acclaimed songwriter listed Eminem, Wu-Tang Clan and several other artists when asked about how he finds music these days.

“Mostly by accident, by chance,” Dylan said regarding his music discovery. “If I go looking for something I usually don’t find it. In fact, I never find it. I walk into things intuitively when I’m most likely not looking for anything.”

He continued, “Performers and songwriters recommend things to me. Others I just wake up and they’re there. Some I’ve seen live … Zach Deputy, I’ve discovered him lately. He’s a one man show like Ed Sheeran, but he sits down when he plays. I’m a fan of Royal Blood, Celeste, Rag’n’Bone Man, Wu-Tang, Eminem, Nick Cave, Leonard Cohen, anybody with a feeling for words and language, anybody whose vision parallels mine.”

Dylan also spoke about how he listens to music in the streaming era. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer discussed his affinity for vinyl but noted he might be listening to Eminem or Wu-Tang on a streaming platform.

“I listen to CD’s, satellite radio and streaming,” Dylan said. “I do love the sound of old vinyl though, especially on a tube record player from back in the day. I bought three of those in an antique store in Oregon about 30 years ago. They’re just little, but the tone quality is so powerful and miraculous, has so much depth, it always takes me back to the days when life was different and unpredictable. You had no idea what was coming down the road, and it didn’t matter. The laws of time didn’t apply to you.”

Check out the entire interview with Dylan here.