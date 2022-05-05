Wu-Tang Clan Presents ‘Wu-Tang Forever’ 25th Anniversary Collection

To commemorate the 25th anniversary of Wu-Tang Clan’s classic Wu-Tang Forever, Get On Down and Legacy Recordings will release a special bundle in late July. Legacy Recordings is the catalog division of Sony Music Entertainment.

The Wu-Tang Forever collection includes the album with a lyric booklet, a silver-colored 7-inch single for “Triumph” and “Heaterz” on the b-side in a picture sleeve, and a reissue of the double cassette in a slipcase.

In addition, Sony Music’s Certified YouTube channel published “The Making of Triumph” video. Episode 1 of the online series features Wu-Tang Clan member RZA.

“The Making of Triumph” includes unreleased interviews from 1997 conducted on the “Triumph” music video set. Wu representatives took a break from the 5-day shoot to talk about their history, their lives, and more.

Wu-Tang Clan also started the Forever & Ever giveaway. Fans can subscribe to a “journey map” that develops over a sequence of social actions for fans to complete in order to gain points that will go toward entries for winning concert tickets, merchandise items, and vinyl.

The Wu-Tang Forever album originally arrived in June 1997. The double-disc CD topped the Billboard 200 chart and eventually earned 4x-Platinum certification from the RIAA. Wu-Tang Forever also scored a Best Rap Album nomination at the 40th Annual Grammy Awards.

Previously, Legacy Records presented an expanded digital edition/vinyl bundle of Nas’s It Was Written. The company also celebrated the 25th anniversary of OutKast’s ATLiens by releasing expanded digital and vinyl versions of the album.