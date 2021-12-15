Eminem’s Daughter Is Getting Married

Eminem’s adopted daughter Alaina Scott accepted her long time boyfriend’s proposal, and the pair are getting married!

Eminem’s adopted daughter, Alaina Scott, has announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend Matt Moeller.

The 28-year-old announced the news via Instagram, sharing photos in which Moeller can be seen getting down on one knee during a rooftop proposal.

“This moment. this life. yes a hundred times over. I LOVE YOU,” she captioned the post, which also featured a close-up snap of her ring as they hold cocktail glasses in celebration.

Alaina Scott and Moeller celebrated their seventh anniversary in July, and in her Instagram post to mark the occasion, Scott called him her “favorite person.”

The rapper adopted Scott from his ex-wife Kim Scott’s sister, Dawn, who passed away in 2016 from a suspected drug overdose.

Eminem has spoken about his role as Alaina’s father many times over the years, most notably in his 2004 hit “Mockingbird.” He told Rolling Stone at the time about “always” being there for Scott.

“I have full custody of my niece and joint custody of (my daughter) Hailie,” he explained. “I was always there for Hailie, and my niece has been a part of my life ever since she was born. Me and Kim pretty much had her, she’d live with us wherever we was at.”