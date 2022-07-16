Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Drops ‘Just A Little Shady’ Podcast

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Eminem’s famous daughter Hailie is getting into business by dropping her own podcast, clothing and skincare line! Read more!

Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade Scott has announced her new podcast, “Just a Little Shady,” a spin-off of her father’s#### song and nickname, “The Real Slim Shady.”

She took to social media to share the news, “Just a little shady podcast is about to drop! 🎙 this project has been in the works for a while & i’m so excited for the first episode to be launching!!”

Hailie Jade told her 2.8 million followers on her page to “follow the @justalittleshadypodcast instagram & subscribe to the youtube channel (link in bio) to be the first to see a sneak peak & hear what me & my cohost @britednie will be talking about 👀”

She is also invested in brand building, filing a trademark, according to New York Post’s Page Six “hats, shirts and clothing jackets.”

She also started the trademark process so that she could sell apparel and “non-medicated skin care preparations” under her company, Hailie Jade, LLC.,

The 26-year-old is the oldest daughter of the Detroit rap legend. She was born on December 25, 1995.

The social media influencer was also the subject of Eminem’s songs such as “My Dad’s Gone Crazy,” “Just the Two of Us,” and “Hailie’s Song” off The Eminem Show studio LP.

It is good seeing the young woman focused and ready to conquer the world, mainly after she had a challenging 2021 with her mother struggling with mental health.

AllHipHop.com reported that her mom Kim Scott was hospitalized after attempting suicide.