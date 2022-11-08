Eminem’s Mother Shares Loving Tribute To Son After Rock Hall Induction 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

After Eminem was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame this weekend, Debbie Mathers shared her pride at her son’s success.

Eminem may have had a strained relationship with his mother, but Debbie Mathers refused to allow that to stop her from sharing her pride at her accomplished son.

The Detroit native was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this weekend (Nov. 5), alongside other legends, including Sylvia Robinson, Dolly Parton, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Duran Duran, Eurythmics, Lionel Richie, and Carly Simon.

Eminem was honored by Dr. Dre, who introduced him during Saturday’s ceremony at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. He was later joined on stage by Ed Sheeran and Steven Tyler, who performed alongside him. Check out a clip below.

Eminem Performs At Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Ceremony

Although Debbie Mathers was not present at the ceremony, she made a rare appearance to pay tribute to her son in a sweet video. The proud mother sported a purple Shady Records T-shirt as she paid homage to Eminem.

“Marshall, I want to say, I could not let this day go by without congratulating you on your induction into the Hall of Fame,” Debbie began proudly. “I love you very much. I knew you’d get there. It’s been a long ride. I’m very, very proud of you.”

She also had a message for her granddaughter Hailie Jade, congratulating her on the success of her new podcast.

“And also I’m very proud of Hailie Jade, my big girl,” Debbie continued. “I want to tell you Hailie, great job on your podcast and God bless you guys. I love you very much.”

Eminem has referenced his relationship with his estranged mother in numerous songs throughout his career. Debbie filed an $11 million defamation lawsuit against her son in 1999, eventually winning a $25,000 settlement against him.

In his 2013 song “Headlights,” Eminem questioned, “Did I take it too far,” in songs like “Cleanin’ Out My Closet,” where he accused his mother of abusing drugs throughout his childhood. “I don’t hate you ‘cause, Ma you’re still beautiful to me,” Em rapped on “Headlights.”