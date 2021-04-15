Eminem’s Real Life Stan Stalked Rapper Before Breaking Into Rap Star’s Detroit Mansion

(AllHipHop News)
Last April, Eminem came face-to-face with a real live Stan.
As previously reported by AllHipHop.com, Michael David Hughes, 27, was arrested after breaking into the “Rap God’s” Clinton Township, MI home and threatening to kill him.
Somehow, the man broke into Em’s gated community and was able to get into his bedroom— where the star was sleeping.
New reports revealed during a preliminary hearing about Hughes home invasion, that this was not the first time that Hughes came to one of Eminem’s homes.
Macomb County prosecutors submitted to Macomb County Circuit Judge Edward Servitto that on June 1, 2019, Hughes popped up at Rochester Hills property, a home that was once owned by Slim Shady.
In 2017, Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, sold it. He purchased the property in 2003 for $4.8 million.
The judge was convinced that he is a menace.
Still, Hughes believed he lived there. Apparently, the “homeless” stalker rang the doorbell and asked the current owner if the chart-topper still lived there.
The homeowners said that they had also once found the man sleeping in a guest house.
David Hughes is currently locked up in Macomb County Jail. Due to COVID-19 restrictions in the courthouse, the trial has been pushed until May 21.