Eminem’s Would-Be Murderer Heading To Trial In April 

(AllHipHop News)
Matthew David Hughes, the man charged with breaking into rapper Eminem’s Detroit house, has finally received a date for trial, April 19th in a Macomb County Circuit Court.
Hughes, 27, broke into the Clinton Township home of the “Stan” rapper with the express intention to kill the platinum-selling artist.
According to Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, he woke up in the middle of the night to the shock of the stalker standing behind him.
When Hughes was asked what he was doing in the house, he said he was there to take Em’s life.
A swift thinking Mathers led him out of his home to his security detail, where the man was held until authorities were able to come and arrest him.
It was later revealed that Hughes was indeed homeless. He was charged with first-degree home invasion and malicious destruction of property.
According to the Detroit Free Press, the trial is set for a little over a year from the incident which took place on April 5th.
“I don’t believe we’re going to have trials with jurors until the vaccine is produced, and that’s a ways down the road, I think,” Judge Edward Servitto said as Hughes, through his representation, retained the option of a trial conducted via Zoom or a much faster bench trial.
While this case against his real-life Stan is underway, the “Rap God” is celebrating his long-time friend and collaborator’s Grammy nod for his critically acclaimed album, Allegory.
So happy for @Royceda59 and @Alchemist on their Grammy rap album of the year noms! Seems like @RecordingAcad might be starting to get it right. pic.twitter.com/osRO36B6VU
— Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) November 24, 2020
“So happy for @Royceda59 and @Alchemist on their Grammy rap album of the year noms! Seems like @RecordingAcad might be starting to get it right.”