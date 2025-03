Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Former En Vogue member Dawn Robinson is addressing criticism from Jermaine Dupri regarding her unconventional living arrangements.

Dawn Robinson fired back at Jermaine Dupri after he openly questioned her claim to be homeless and said she chose to live in her car.

Speaking out during an interview on “Way Up With Angela Yee” on Tuesday (March 25), the former En Vogue singer didn’t hold back her disbelief at Dupri’s remarks, insisting he had no genuine insight into her personal circumstances.

“He doesn’t know my story,” Robinson asserted. “I’ve only met him once in my life, if that.”

Robinson responded to Dupri’s skepticism about her financial situation and her choice to embrace “car life.”

Dupri had openly doubted Robinson’s claims of financial hardship, particularly after learning she employed an assistant while living in her vehicle.

“Having an assistant is not something you should even think about if you don’t have no money,” Dupri remarked during an Instagram Live earlier this month. He further expressed disbelief, adding, “Ain’t no g###### way she got an assistant and she ain’t got no money.”

Dawn Robinson Was Stunned By Jermaine Dupri’s Remarks

Robinson, however, wasn’t amused by Dupri’s assumptions and was frustrated by his lack of empathy.

“So I was shocked,” Robinson explained. “He doesn’t know my story, so he’s assuming. Instead of reaching out to me directly and saying, ‘Hey, you know I heard about your situation, what do you need? Are you OK?’ or ‘Hey, I don’t know her story but she’s being very brave.’ Like, be quiet.”

She also criticized Dupri’s approach, noting that artists typically show solidarity.

“We don’t attack each other like that,” she added. “You would swear that he knows me directly, like he knows my story and why. It’s like, where are you coming from? It was a shock, but I’m like, some people have to just be negative, and he doesn’t know my story.”

Robinson also clarified her living arrangement, emphasizing that her decision to live in her car was a personal choice rather than a forced circumstance.