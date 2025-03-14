Jermaine Dupri Doubts En Vogue’s Dawn Robinson’s Homelessness, Calls It Lifestyle Choice

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Jermaine Dupri dismissed Dawn Robinson’s homelessness as a personal choice, questioning how she could afford an assistant.

Jermaine Dupri claims former En Vogue star Dawn Robinson‘s homelessness was a lifestyle choice rather than a financial hardship.

During an Instagram live session Thursday (March 13), the famed producer addressed Robinson’s recent revelation that she has been living in her vehicle for nearly three years.

However, he doubted her claims due to the presence of an assistant in her life.

“Having an assistant is not something that you should even think about if you don’t have no money,” Dupri stated bluntly.

He elaborated, “It changed my whole vibe of what I was watching because ain’t no g###### way she got an assistant and she ain’t got no money.”

Dawn Robinson Claims She’s Lived In Her Car For Three Years

Robinson, known for her powerful vocals in the ’90s R&B sensation En Vogue, shared her plight earlier this week in a YouTube video.

She admitted, “For the past three almost three years, I have been living in my car,” before describing how she ended up there.

According to Robinson, her troubles began while staying with her parents during the COVID-19 pandemic.

When Robinson returned to Los Angeles at the urging of her co-manager, she was initially promised a place to stay. Instead, she found herself stranded in a hotel for eight months, costing her manager over $3,000 monthly—significantly more than his own rent.

Dupri questioned the logistics of Robinson’s prolonged homelessness, saying, “She said she been in her car for three years. Ain’t no three years of an assistant staying around if they ain’t getting no money.”

He also speculated Robinson’s decision might align with the popular “van life” trend on social media, suggesting she intentionally adopted a minimalist lifestyle.

“It was her choice to be in the car,” Dupri emphasized.

Meanwhile, Robinson explained that after exiting the hotel in March 2022, she relocated to Malibu, where three individuals—including her “forever mother-in-law”—have provided financial aid.

Despite challenges, Robinson described her current state as feeling “free,” attracting a wave of encouragement from supporters.

Social media users have appealed to Dupri and singer Monica to intervene financially. Additionally, rumors circulated that TDE’s Top Dawg offered to cover Robinson’s rent for an entire year, while her ex-husband Andre “Dre” Allen reportedly offered her employment.