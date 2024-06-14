Enchanting’s Family Confirms Cause Of Death Not Yet Determined Despite Overdose Rumors 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

In a statement, the family of the late Enchanting thanked fans for their support and confirmed her cause of death is unknown at present.

The family of the late Texas rapper Enchanting has broken their silence to share a message to the public.

The Texan artist passed away on Tuesday (June 11) at the age of just 26. On Thursday, family members posted on Enchanting’s Instagram Stories, paying tribute and thanking her fans for their support.

“We are deeply saddened to announce the death of our sweet and beloved daughter,” the post began. “She was so much to so many but she was our daughter. She lived her life with grace and blessed so many with friendship, laughter and love. We also appreciate everyone’s respect of our family’s privacy as we continue to navigate through this difficult loss.”

The family also confirmed, “The cause of death has not yet been determined,” despite rumors circulating in the days since her passing.

On Monday, reports that Enchanting was fighting for her life in the ICU following an overdose surfaced online. Her manager, Jimmy Jackson seemingly confirmed the rumors in an Instagram post.

“Right when we was about to shock the world. This s### my head all f##### up,” he wrote alongside a photo of Enchanting. “Dam mane. Don’t give up. Keep fighting. God got the last word.”

After Enchanting’s death, a representative of her management team said, “She came to my house the last four days to get clean. She tried her best and I did everything I could to help her, she tried.”

Gucci Mane paid tribute to Enchanting, who signed to his label, 1017 Records, in 2020

“So sad to have to say R.I.P to such a great young lady a true star we gone all miss you Chant @luvenchanting,” Gucci wrote on Instagram.