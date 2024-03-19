Former Bad Boy Artist E.Ness On Diddy Allegations: “It’s A Smear Campaign”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The ex-member of Da Band compares Puff to Bill Cosby, R. Kelly and others.

Sean “Diddy” Combs has faced multiple sexual misconduct lawsuits which include allegations of rape. The Bad Boy Entertainment founder has denied the accusations. A former artist on the embattled executive’s label backed him up with an unsubstantiated conspiracy theory.

E.Ness appeared on the Diddy-led Making the Band 2 reality show in 2002. That MTV series led to the formation of the Bad Boy rap group known as Da Band.

The Directed BY CEO Nafees YouTube channel recently published an interview with E.Ness. Much of the conversation with the Philadelphia-bred MC focused on Diddy’s ongoing legal troubles.

“It’s a smear campaign,” E.Ness alleged. “That’s what’s happening with Puff. It’s a smear campaign. And what they usually do is they go to your personal habits.”

He continued, “They start attacking your personal habits, your girlfriends, your exes. Then they try to find something to attack you through those vessels.”

Casandra “Cassie” Ventura filed the most high-profile rape and abuse lawsuit against her ex-boyfriend, Diddy. The two sides quickly settled out of court for an undisclosed amount.

E.Ness went on to say the so-called “classic rollout” against Diddy is similar to what happened to other famous accused sexual abusers like Bill Cosby, Mike Tyson, Michael Jackson and R. Kelly.