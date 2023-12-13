Ryan Leslie Says Cassie Plans To Make A Comeback After Accusing Diddy Of Sexual Assault

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Will the “Me & U” singer hit the road soon?

Casandra “Cassie” Ventura’s decision to file a sexual assault lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs became the first damaging domino to drop against the Bad Boy Entertainment founder. Apparently, the R&B singer is ready to move on and restart her music career.

During an interview with TMZ, Cassie’s other ex-boyfriend/collaborator, Ryan Leslie, spoke about his former partner. Leslie implied that the 37-year-old Connecticut native will make a comeback in the near future.

“I think that was much further past after our working relationship,” Leslie answered when asked if he was aware of the alleged abuse by Diddy. He also stated, “The last conversation we had, she’s planning for a tour.”

Ryan Leslie signed Cassie to his NextSelection Lifestyle Group in 2005. The Harvard University graduate also wrote and produced Cassie’s debut single “Me & U” which lives on her self-titled studio album.

Cassie later began dating Diddy. They remained together for over a decade. On November 16 of this year, Cassie sued Diddy under New York’s Adult Survivors Act. She accused the 54-year-old mogul of rape, sex trafficking and abuse.

One day after filing the lawsuit, Cassie agreed to an out-of-court settlement with Diddy for an undisclosed amount. Several additional women then accused Diddy of sexual misconduct. The Love Album: Off the Grid creator has denied all allegations against him.