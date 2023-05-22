Erica Banks Admits To Hating Her “Buss It” Hit At First

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The self-described Flow Queen is preparing to star in a reality TV show.

Texas rapper Erica Banks earned her first Billboard Hot 100 entry with 2020’s “Buss It.” The Platinum-certified single peaked at No. 47 on the weekly chart.

Apparently, Erica Banks was not a fan of “Buss It” after she recorded it. She spoke about her breakout hit during a conversation with Gray Rizzy on SiriusXM’s Hip-Hop Nation.

“It’s done a lot for me,” said Banks about her “Buss It” song. “It had to grow on me first because I didn’t like the record, so I wasn’t gonna put it out. I hated it.”

Erica Banks’s “Buss It” grew in popularity thanks in part to the track going viral on TikTok in 2021. The #BussItChallenge then quickly spread to other social media platforms.

“I listened to my team. I’m glad I did. And it has brought me to sitting right here with you today,” Banks told Gray Rizzy. “So, I’m three years in. I’m on my second single.”

The 1501 Certified Entertainment recording artist continued, ‘I’m still doing amazing, at a fast pace and I’m just proud of myself, like very proud. So I’m just happy to be here for the most part.”

Two years ago, Warner Records signed Banks to a major label record deal. An official “Buss It” remix featuring fellow Texan Travis Scott dropped around the same time that Warner partnered with 1501 Certified.

Erica Banks has also added to her entertainment résumé by joining the cast of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. Season 11 of the MTV reality show premieres on Tuesday, June 13. Banks stated, “I’m excited. You gotta tune in and watch the show.”