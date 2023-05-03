Erica Banks Joins ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ Cast

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

“I might have a boyfriend on here, I may not.”

The MTV network announced the Season 11 premiere of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta will debut on Tuesday, June 13 at 8 pm ET/PT. Texas-bred rapper Erica Banks has joined the program’s cast.

Erica Banks rose to prominence as an artist-to-watch in 2020. Her “Buss It” single became popular on TikTok which pushed the song onto the Billboard Hot 100 chart, peaking at No. 47.

Carl Crawford’s Houston-based 1501 Certified Entertainment backed the former Texas A&M University–Commerce student. Erica Banks also signed a record deal with Warner Records.

“My gift for recognizing talent put Erica Banks on my radar, and I knew I wanted her to be a part of what we’re building at 1501 Certified Entertainment,” stated Carl Crawford in 2021.

Erica Banks will be part of a Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta show that also includes Spice, Erica Mena, Rasheeda Frost, Yandy Smith-Harris, and more. Model Jessica White and social media influencer Amy Luciani are also the newest cast members.

“I’m excited. It’s not my first time on TV, but it’s my first time being a part of the cast. I’m excited. You gotta tune in and watch the show,” said Erica Banks in a recent interview with Sheen Magazine.

The 24-year-old Diary of the Flow Queen album creator also added, “I might have a boyfriend on here, I may not. I don’t know. We gon’ see, but I’m excited about the show.”

In addition to releasing music and starring on reality television, Erica Banks has garnered a lot of attention for her public comments. Banks sparked some controversy last year when she suggested Nicki Minaj only “entertains girls who really can’t rap.”