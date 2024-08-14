Erica Mena Under Fire After Blasting Safaree Over Jamaican Kids Charity 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Erica Mena faced backlash after blasting Safaree for announcing a back-to-school giveaway for Jamaican children, claiming he doesn’t care about his own kids.

On Monday (August 12), Safaree announced a back-to-school drive for children in the Waterhouse district of Kingston, Jamaica, in the wake of the devastation caused by Hurricane Beryl. He also asked for donations to contribute towards his efforts.

“I’m taking this money out of my pocket,’ he said in a video. “I’m a do whatever I could do to help this community.”

The following day, on Tuesday (August 13), Mena bashed her ex-husband over the appeal, continuing to accuse him of being a deadbeat father to their two young children. She hopped on Instagram Live to call him out for missing a “big moment” in their daughter’s life.

“Before you guys get scammed like I did by this wasteman overnight wannabe prophet,” she began, “this individual has no idea that his children have actually started school. Yeah, your daughter is officially in Pre-K and started yesterday.”

She continued, expressing her guilt for missing out on taking her daughter to school because of work.

“While I’m feeling guilty, muthafuckas is out here trying to make the world believe that they actually have a charity because they care about other people’s children,” she added. “How can you care about anybody else’s children when you don’t even care about your own?”

Mena then accused Safaree of neglecting his children “because you think missing out in their lives makes me suffer.”

However, social media users slammed Erica Mena for continuing to speak out against Safaree.

“I know Safaree hate to see Erica Mena coming real bad lmaooo,” one person wrote. “That man will never know peace for as long as he has breath in his dead beat lungs.”

I know Safaree hate to see Erica Mena coming real bad lmaooo That man will never know peace for as long as he has breath in his dead beat lungs. — The infinity Gawklet (@TAN1AAA) August 14, 2024

“Erica mena get on here and cry about safaree every time he makes a post,” another user added. “Like girl woman up and be there for your babies. If he’s such a bad dad sorry to say but let him be that. Don’t beg him. His karma gon spin the block. Women up and do what you gotta do bruh. The internet can’t do anything about that. Stand up and show that man you don’t need him.”

Erica mena get on here and cry about safaree every time he makes a post.. like girl woman up and be there for your babies. If he’s such a bad dad sorry to say but let him be that. Don’t beg him. His karma gon spin the block. Women up and do what you gotta do bruh. The internet… — BARDI GANG FOREVERR (@BelcalisGang5) August 14, 2024

Every time safaree name gets mentioned anywhere or he goes viral Erica mena always have something to sayyyyyyy like girl let that hurt goo she always talking about her bd 😂 like seek therapy!! — Rae🦋 (@ruthlessraven__) August 14, 2024

Another person said that although “Safaree be faking like hell,” they advised Erica Mena to invest her energies elsewhere.

I feel Erica Mena safaree be faking like hell! I’m just healing and thriving everybody hasn’t gotten to that point in life, and that energy can be put elsewhere. I hope one day she realizes that. — KING KITA 👑 (@Kitamakeithappn) August 14, 2024

Check out some other reactions below.

I see why Safaree stay away from Erica Mena Ass! She the real “can’t get an online without Safaree” iykyk. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/kglUjk9AEr — They Done Wore That Out B####! (@NOTYOURFAVBLOG) August 14, 2024

The way I truly laugh when I see Erica Mena running to the internet to drag TF out of Safaree Samuels every chance she gets. He said he’s launched a Foundation to provide for kids in the world.😆😂😆#EricaMena #Safaree #LHHATL #Zeus pic.twitter.com/ceFm5nLkG8 — Chris (@RealDealChris) August 14, 2024

