EPMD’s Erick Sermon Announces Mother’s Death—Warren G, DJ Premier & More Show Support

EPMD legend Erick Sermon is mourning the loss of his mother. According to an Instagram post he shared on Thursday (June 1), Belinda F. Sermon will be celebrated on June 9 in Bayshore, New York. He wrote in the caption: “This is the hardest thing I ever had to deal with in my life. Please pray for my sisters @kaye_sermon @poet2006 and I. Plus my entire family.

“My mom wishes was for her family to come together. Love one another. Don’t let no one or anyone come in between us. For our family to communicate more. Support each other. And to celebrate life. We will do all of that. If you knew my moms you would know that she loved and helped everyone in her path prayed for them too no matter what. She was truly Gods gift. An angel. We will miss u mom. I will miss you. REST IN PARADISE QUEEN SEE you when I get there.”

Erick Sermon’s post yielded an onslaught of reactions from his Hip-Hop peers. Warren G wrote, “Keep ya heads up homeboy I been there it’s hard but understand this what we have to go through much love to you and family she in good hands know that Stay strong.”

D-Nice added a simple, “Love you!” while DJ Premier wrote, “Salute to your MOM And your entire family E.” Big Boi, his EPMD brethren DJ Scratch, Layzie Bone, Immortal Technique, Lord Finesse, Hi-Tek, Jadakiss and Chali 2na were among the many flooding his post with condolences.

Erick Sermon has been open about his struggles in recent months. In January, he addressed his opioid addiction and his mother’s cancer diagnosis.

“2023 WOW,” he wrote. “so blessed to have lived this long. Life isn’t guaranteed so don’t take it for granted. I’m fresh out of rehab, [seven] months clean from opioids. During this time, my moms was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer liver, kidney, and chest. Changed my entire life around.”

Although Sermon didn’t confirm his mother died from cancer, it’s safe to say it’s likely what led to her passing. AllHipHop sends our condolences to Erick Sermon and his family.