Erykah Badu Addresses Urban Legend About Her Bedroom Powers

The “On & On” singer also talks about potentially headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Many fans and journalists refer to Erykah Badu as the Queen of Neo-Soul. The R&B legend from Texas broke out as a musical tour de force with 1997’s Baduizm studio LP.

Over the years, Badu also built a reputation for supposedly having mystical powers that changes the men she dates. For example, André 3000 and Common altered their personal style around the time the two Hip Hop stars were in respective relationships with the Dallas native.

Television personality Tamron Hall spoke with Erykah Badu for an episode of her daytime talk show. At one point, the conversation veered toward the long-running urban legend about Badu’s apparent mesmerizing aura.

“I think it is indescribable,” said Badu about the rumors of her spellbinding power. “And the bedroom? That’s not where you’re going to find it because my magic doesn’t lie between my thighs. It lies between my ears.”

In addition to Baduizm, Erykah Badu release other albums such as 2000’s Mama’s Gun and 2003’s Worldwide Underground. Her discography contains classic singles like “On & On,” “Tyrone,” “Bag Lady,” and “Love of My Life (An Ode to Hip-Hop)” featuring Common.

Badu has toured around the world for the last four decades, including 2022’s The Digging Crystals in Badubotron Tour. Tamron Hall asked the 4-time Grammy winner about potentially headlining a future Super Bowl Halftime Show.

“I might. Depending on the circumstances and everything,” answered the former Grambling State University student. “Tam, they [tiptoe] around me. You know the corporations don’t know what I’m gonna do.”

Badu added, “I might go on the Superbowl and ask for corporate reparations, I mean right now. They never know what’s going to happen so they tip real easy around me. Yes, they do. As they should.”