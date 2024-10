Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The neo-soul goddess stood out at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards as she celebrated her recognition as a fashion icon.

Erykah Badu was honored on Monday (October 28) during the 2024 Council of Fashion Designers of America Fashion Awards at the American Museum of Natural History. The neo-soul goddess appeared at the dressed in an oversized black and white ensemble by Thom Browne.

Topping off the dramatic outfit was an ornate headdress and striking face jewelry, signature elements of her eclectic aesthetic.

The ceremony saw Badu receive the coveted Fashion Icon award, presented by her former partner and legendary Hip-Hop figure, André 3000. Notably, he carried an orange traffic cone on stage, a whimsical touch that seemed to echo the avant-garde tone of the evening.

“The world is a private joke between me and my things,” Badu said with a smile, her statement capturing the essence of her fashion philosophy and personal expression.

Before the event, CFDA chairman Thom Browne praised Badu for her “effortless authenticity” and how she channels her vision into everything she wears.

Meanwhile, Badu reflected on her approach to style, blending her passions for fashion, music, nd technology.

“I’ve always loved taking bits and pieces of everything I’m drawn to and turning them into something bigger than the sum of the parts,” she said, expressing her gratitude for the honor while assuring the crowd that she would not “take it for granted.”

Other notable moments of the evening included Hamish Bowles receiving The Founder’s Award, Stephen Burrows accepting The Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award, and Stuart Vevers being recognized for innovation with Coach’s Coachtopia campaign.

Blake Lively gave the Positive Change Award to fashion icon Michael Kors, and Daniel Roseberry of Schiaparelli won the International Award. Among the night’s top honors were Rachel Scott of Diotima, who was named American Womenswear Designer of the Year, and Willy Chavarria, who took home the American Menswear Designer of the Year award for the second time.

Raul Lopez of Luar earned recognition as American Accessory Designer of the Year, while Henry Zankov won American Emerging Designer of the Year.