Erykah Badu Gives Away 30 Free Tickets To San Diego Show

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Those who receive the tickets will also receive passes to a private meet and greet with the artist.

Soulquarium founding member and Grammy Award-winning singer Erykah Badu has announced she will give 30 free tickets at a secret pop-up in San Diego, CA.

The very cryptic star took to Instagram with her daughter Puma and shared in a super quick Live video that she will select a secret spot to do autographs and at Cookies, the iconic cannabis dispensary.

“SUPRISE POP-UP at COOKIES! I’ll be signing autographs and giving away free tickets to tomorrow nights concert!! Can’t wait to see you!”

Fans will also attend a meet and greet at the show.

Those who are on line at the pop up, walk up to get their autograph and say, “Unfollow Me” will get a ticket to see her at the Pechanga Arena on Thursday, June 15 at 7:30 pm.

The show is a part of her “Unfollow Me Tour” which was announced in April 2023. According to a press release, the special guest performer on the 25-city experience is Yasiin Bey.

The tour will be produced by Outback Presents, appearing mostly in big stage arenas in the following city: Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Boston, New York, Newark, and Washington, D.C.

The last date of the tour will be Badu’s hometown of Dallas on July 23.