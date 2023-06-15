Erykah Badu Gives Away 30 Free Tickets To San Diego Show

Soulquarium founding member and Grammy Award-winning singer Erykah Badu has announced she will give 30 free tickets at a secret pop-up in San Diego, CA.
The very cryptic star took to Instagram with her daughter Puma and shared in a super quick Live video that she will select a secret spot to do autographs and at Cookies, the iconic cannabis dispensary.
“SUPRISE POP-UP at COOKIES! I’ll be signing autographs and giving away free tickets to tomorrow nights concert!! Can’t wait to see you!”
Fans will also attend a meet and greet at the show.
Those who are on line at the pop up, walk up to get their autograph and say, “Unfollow Me” will get a ticket to see her at the Pechanga Arena on Thursday, June 15 at 7:30 pm.
The show is a part of her “Unfollow Me Tour” which was announced in April 2023. According to a press release, the special guest performer on the 25-city experience is Yasiin Bey.
The tour will be produced by Outback Presents, appearing mostly in big stage arenas in the following city: Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Boston, New York, Newark, and Washington, D.C.
The last date of the tour will be Badu’s hometown of Dallas on July 23.