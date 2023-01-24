Erykah Badu, The D.O.C & Puma Respond To Backlash Over Mom & Daughter Viral Butt Pics 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

“Accidentally broke the internet … Maybe it need some breaking,” Puma Curry wrote after sharing a pic of herself and her mom Erykah Badu.

Erykah Badu and her daughter Puma Curry are still trending after sharing photos of their backsides in tight fighting pants over the weekend.

The mother-daughter duo received a mixed response, with some praising the 51-year-old iconic singer for her toned figure, while others blasted Erykah for posing alongside her teenage daughter, accusing her of exploiting Puma’s sexuality.

Others wondered how The D.O.C. felt about his 18-year-old daughter posting up with her mama for the gram.

Puma defended the “I got it from my mama pic,” and it appears her father is in agreement.

I posted a pic (not my mom) of me and my mama badu in some cute form fitting pants,” Puma wrote on IG. “I’m an adult. What’s the real issue? Let’s discuss.”

Both of her parents are singing from the same hymn sheet, dropping the identical responses in the comments section. “Well…” Erykah and The D.O.C. wrote in separate replies.

“Accidentally broke the internet … Maybe it need some breaking,” Puma added in her IG Stories over Kendrick Lamar’s “B*tch Don’t Kill My Vibe.”

Meanwhile, Erykah Badu shared the picture in her Instagram Story and added a few words of her own, pointing out that she and her daughter are beautiful inside and out. “Case closed,” she wrote in her IG Stories. She also shared the pic that “got ‘em uncomfortable,” following it up with “wait till y’all see out insides (heart, mind, spirit $).

After a fan commented: “Erykah Badu’s ass goes viral every year and it just keeps getting better with time,” the “On & On” singer joked that she’ll expose even more next year.

“Next year I’ll show y’all a sonogram X-ray of my colon,” Erykah tweeted. “Dr. Says, and I quote, ‘it’s just the prettiest thing I’ve ever seen.'”