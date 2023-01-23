Reactions To Erykah Badu’s Viral Butt Photos Aren’t Entirely Positive

Erykah Badu and her teenage daughter, Puma Curry, became trending Twitter topics over the weekend. Why, you ask? Because…butts. The mother-daughter duo shared multiple photos of their backsides to Instagram, eliciting a waterfall of comments on social media. And they weren’t entirely positive.
Sure, some people were marveling at the sight of Ms. Badu’s 51-year-old butt in all its glory—but then came the Netizens. You know, those people who spend all day on the internet just waiting to talk s###.
“Growing up is realizing Erykah Badu is really a nut and not much of an idol at all,” one person wrote, while another asked, “Wasn’t Erykah Badu slandering young girls showing off their bodies and attracting older men? Her daughter is a teenager (18) and here we are.”
The latter comment refers to a 2016 tweet from Badu that read: “if I had a school I would make sure that the uniform skirt length was a nice knee length… It is fair to everyone.”
Some find to be Badu’s photos hypocritical and accuse her of exploiting her daughter’s sexuality. Others are wondering how Puma’s father, The D.O.C., feels about it. What do you think? Check out some of the comments below.