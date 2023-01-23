Reactions To Erykah Badu’s Viral Butt Photos Aren’t Entirely Positive

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Sure, some people were marveling at the sight of Ms. Badu’s 51-year-old butt in all its glory—but then came the Netizens. You know, those people who spend all day on the internet just waiting to talk s###.

Erykah Badu and her teenage daughter, Puma Curry, became trending Twitter topics over the weekend. Why, you ask? Because…butts. The mother-daughter duo shared multiple photos of their backsides to Instagram, eliciting a waterfall of comments on social media. And they weren’t entirely positive.

“Growing up is realizing Erykah Badu is really a nut and not much of an idol at all,” one person wrote, while another asked, “Wasn’t Erykah Badu slandering young girls showing off their bodies and attracting older men? Her daughter is a teenager (18) and here we are.”

The latter comment refers to a 2016 tweet from Badu that read: “if I had a school I would make sure that the uniform skirt length was a nice knee length… It is fair to everyone.”

Some find to be Badu’s photos hypocritical and accuse her of exploiting her daughter’s sexuality. Others are wondering how Puma’s father, The D.O.C., feels about it. What do you think? Check out some of the comments below.

Erykah Badu got these grown men salivating over her 18 yr old daughter. Nasty work — cD0Tn (@PYTH0N1C) January 23, 2023

Erykah Badu is a whole weirdo and gets too many passes idc. Typical mammie hotep elder 🤣 — 💅🏾 (@EMarie_____) January 23, 2023

Erykah Badu’s daughter is a high school student y’all are sick. I would be so mad if this was my baby mother, promoting my daughter like this. Sad Fr — Naj (@Naj_Mullah) January 23, 2023

Nobody will say it cuz it's "neo-soul queen" Erykah Badu, but her and her daughter showing off their a#### together is weird. — Anfernee Soprano aka St. Ides Papi (@MNightShalamar) January 23, 2023

I wonder how DOC

feel about

Erykah Badu

slutting they

daughter out

for likes and views🤦🏿‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/GrYHtmqspJ — OG Cerious (@ChadoeCerious) January 23, 2023

I don’t know who needs to hear this, but Erykah Badu’s daughter is only 18. pic.twitter.com/Vq60L385fX — Denzyl Amankwah (@MoBetterEats) January 23, 2023

So @fatbellybella posted this of her and her 18 year old daughter to show that they both got nice behinds. Ever seen a dad post something like this? Would people think it was ok if one did? Why do so many black women sexualize and exploit their own daughters? pic.twitter.com/JxWS1JYrSs — The Black Rush Limbaugh (@tjthearchitect) January 23, 2023

Erykah Badu represents a lot of mothers today that are exploiting their daughters sexuality — ✨Ari the Sailor Senshi 🌙✨ (@auraambitions) January 23, 2023

Those pics if Erykah Badu and her daughter are inappropriate. There's no way in hell I'm posting ass shots of my daughter ever. — BadGirlChynna ♐ (@Chynna1220) January 23, 2023