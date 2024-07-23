EST Gee’s Manager, EST Big Beach Reportedly Killed Following Rapper’s Louisville Concert 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Multiple local outlets report EST Gee’s manager, 31-year-old EST Big Beach, was fatally shot following the rapper’s homecoming concert.

EST Gee’s manager, EST Big Beach, was reportedly shot and killed following a concert in the rapper’s hometown.

According to multiple local outlets, officers from the Louisville Metro Police Department discovered Big Beach, real name Devontae Beach, in a vehicle in downtown Louisville just before 1:30 a.m. EDT on July 20.

He was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Emergency medical services pronounced Beach dead at the scene. EST Big Beach was 31 years old.

EST Big Beach was in town supporting the CMG Records artist at his highly anticipated homecoming concert, EST Gee + Friends Summer Jam, last Sunday (July 20). Local cops had concerns about potential trouble at the event at the KFC Yum Center and drafted in extra units for the concert.

Back in 2021, ten members of the EST gang were indicted in a major federal drug trafficking bust.

“We are aware of this event and the potential public safety risk involved,” LMPD said in a statement published by WDRB on July 19. “LMPD will be providing extra security measures to assist in maintaining the safest possible environment within our ability. The goal of any police department is to protect the public. We have no tolerance for violence.”

EST Gee hasn’t spoken publicly about reports of his manager’s passing. EST Big Beach’s Instagram account was flooded with prayers and condolences.