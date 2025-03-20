Eugene “Big U” Henley Arrested, Condemns Wack 100 As A Snitch

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Eugene “Big U” Henley, a prominent figure in South Los Angeles known for his dual roles as a music executive and community advocate, surrendered to FBI agents today amid accusations of secretly leading a mafia-style crime syndicate.

The arrest sent a ripple through South LA, where Henley was often known to locals as a mediator and charitable entrepreneur. He faces serious federal charges, including murder, operating a criminal enterprise and funneling nonprofit funds into illicit activities.

Alongside Henley, Bryan Mejia, an alleged associate, also surrendered to authorities.

Henley championed community outreach through his nonprofit, Developing Options, but federal investigators claim his organization served as a front to disguise criminal operations. He is also a member of the notorious Rollin’ 60s Crips gang.

While many locals praised Henley’s community efforts, rapper Helecia Choyce, who collaborated with Henley, told Fox 11 in Los Angeles she lived in fear.

“You cannot do evil when the cameras are off and smile and help kids when the cameras are on,” said Choyce, alleging years of abuse and exploitation by Henley. “I was just a young kid wanting to rap and wanting to live out my dream and working hard. And, you know, he really took advantage of me.”

She described a relationship wrought with threats and physical abuse.

“He wanted to bully me, he wanted to control me. And when I wouldn’t allow that, that’s when he started jumping on me and beating me, extorting me, threatening people not to work with me,” she claimed, adding, “I was actually terrified.”

Choyce’s unsuccessfully sought a restraining order and her claims are currently unrelated to the charges filed by the FBI.

Federal investigators have linked part of their case against Henley to the 2021 murder of a young rapper in Las Vegas. Police sources reportedly said the rapper was killed over a disrespectful lyric aimed at Henley.

Allegations surfaced of misappropriated funds involving celebrity donors to Henley’s nonprofit, potentially including basketball icon Shaquille O’Neal. Authorities stressed that while donations might have supported youth programs in some capacity, significant portions of the funds were diverted.

Henley and his co-defendant Mejia remain in federal custody. As the investigation continues to unfold, AllHipHop will continue coverage.