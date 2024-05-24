“Euphoria” Diss Track Producer Cardo Talks Working With Kendrick Lamar & Drake

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The music industry veteran reflects on being in the middle of the classic feud.

Cardo Got Wings has produced some of the biggest Hip-Hop hits of the last decade. He helped craft tracks for longtime rivals Kendrick Lamar and Drake that have peaked inside the Billboard Hot 100’s Top 5.

In fact, the Minnesota-born beatmaker is one of the producers of Kendrick Lamar’s “Euphoria” diss record. “Euphoria” served as a direct response to Drake’s “Push Ups” and “Taylor Made Freestyle.”

Cardo took part in a new interview with Kids Take Over. The conversation included the Everything I$ Gold EP creator reflecting on having history with Drake and Kendrick Lamar as the two titans went to war in front of the world.

“I respect them both. They’re both somebody I both f### with. I’ve made history with both of them. And it’s good for Hip-Hop,” Cardo stated about K. Dot and Drizzy. “Dot is the type of guy that will challenge anybody. He’ll challenge people in a game of hopscotch. He’s a competitive dude.”

Cardo’s production discography contains Drake’s Hot 100 chart-topping, 16x-platinum “God’s Plan” and the Canadian’s “Laugh Now Cry Later” featuring Lil Durk. He also produced songs from Kendrick Lamar’s untitled unmastered, Black Panther: The Album and Damn projects.

The Cardo Got Wings-produced “Euphoria” reached No. 1 on Spotify and Apple Music’s daily U.S. streaming charts. Kendrick Lamar’s April 30th drop eventually peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart as well.