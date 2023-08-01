‘Euphoria’ Star Angus Cloud Passes Away A Week After Burying His Father

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

‘Euphoria’ star Angus Cloud, who played in Fez in the popular HBO series, died at the age of 25 in Oakland.

Angus Cloud, a breakout star of the HBO series Euphoria, passed away at his family’s home in Oakland, California. His family announced his death on Monday (July 31).

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today,” Angus Cloud’s family said in a statement to multiple outlets. “As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. Last week, he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend.”

The family added, “Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence. We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.”

Angus Cloud portrayed Fez in Euphoria. HBO extended its “deepest condolences” to the late actor’s friends and family in a statement released via social media.

“We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud,” the network said. “He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family.”

Angus Cloud’s family did not reveal a cause of death. He was 25.