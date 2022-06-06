‘Euphoria’ Wins Big At 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The Drake-produced show prevailed in four categories.

The popular HBO series Euphoria won multiple trophies at this year’s MTV Movie & TV Awards. The teen drama was one of the big winners on Sunday night.

Euphoria took home Best Show, Best Fight (Cassie vs. Maddy), and Here For The Hookup. The program’s lead actress Zendaya won Best Performance in a Show for her portrayal of Rue Bennett.

The Sam Levinson-created Euphoria began airing on HBO in 2019. Season 2 debuted on January 9 of this year, bringing in record viewership numbers for the cable network. Hip Hop superstar Drake is one of the producers for Euphoria.

Spider-Man: No Way Home, which also stars Zendaya, won Best Movie at the MTV Movie & TV Awards. The superhero motion picture’s actor, Tom Holland, took home Best Performance in a Movie.

Jennifer Lopez’s “On My Way (Marry Me)” triumphed in the Best Song category. The record appears in the romantic dramedy Marry Me. Lopez also received the Generation Award.

Other 2022 MTV Movie & TV Award winners include RuPaul’s Drag Race for Best Competition Series, Selling Sunset for Best Docu-Reality Show, and Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U for Best Music Documentary.