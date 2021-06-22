EXCLUSIVE: Cardi B And Tasha K Showdown Over Slanderous Comments Slated For September

Cardi B and Tasha K will duke it out – in court – over the rap star’s claims that the vlogger has continuously slandered her good name by spreading lies!

Cardi B’s battle with a vlogger Tasha K is heading to trial this September.

The rap star claims Tasha K has been harassing her and spreading terrible lies via her popular YouTube series “unWinewithTashaK.”

In March of 2019, Cardi filed legal action against Tasha K and filed a $75,000 defamation of character/slander lawsuit against the vlogger.

Tasha claimed Cardi was a former prostitute who had HPV and was spreading herpes around and the rapper got sick and tired of the accusations.

Tasha K, born Latasha Transrina Kebe, upped the ante with a $3 million countersuit, saying Cardi B sent members of the Bloods to bully her online and attempted to send gangsters to her home in suburban Atlanta, forcing her to flee her house.

In October of 2020, Tasha K ripped into Cardi B on Instagram live and vowed to take the case all the way to trial – a threat she is making good on.

“B#### I’m not settling with you we are going all the way to f###### court. You want to threaten me and my family, b#### we going to court,” Tasha K fumed. “You going to pay, that’s what you going to do. What you f###### mad about is that I’m not a b#### that folds. I don’t give a f### what you used to, I don’t give a f### what you been doing, I’m not that b####…this is the reputation you created. What you going to go to the judge and say?”

Tasha K also labeled herself a “reporter” and maintained her speech is protected by the First Amendment, especially since Cardi B has already admitted to most of the offensive comments on Twitter.

Now, a judge is going to have to sort out the whole damn mess.

The Honorable William M. Ray, II will preside over the trial, which kicks off on September 10, 2021, when jury selection begins.

The trial will start the same day, or the next day, depending on how long it takes to select the jurors who will decide the outcome of the case.