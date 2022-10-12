EXCLUSIVE: Check Out Photos From Starz’s New BMF Documentary

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

#50Cent produced the #BMF limited TV event which features audio from #BigMeech.

A new docuseries about the drug trafficking organization known as Black Mafia Family (BMF) will premiere on the Starz network.

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson executive produced The BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast. The Hip Hop mogul also produces the Demetrius Flenory Jr-starring Starz scripted drama series BMF.

Demetrius Flenory Jr. (aka Lil Meech) is the son of Black Mafia Family co-founder Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory Sr. Detriot native Big Meech and his brother Terry “Southwest T” Flenory started BMF in the mid-1980s.

The BMF Documentary tells the story of how the Flenory siblings went from corner boys to cocaine kingpins. Relatives, media figures, law enforcement officials, and former Black Family Mafia associates show up in the doc to give their insight into the nationwide drug operation.

The 8-episode The BMF Documentary will cover the Flenory clan’s early rise in Detroit and through the late 1990s/early 2000s. Viewers will also get to see how the BMF reign came to an end and what is happening with the crew today.

Prior to federal convictions for Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory, the brothers launched a record label. Chart-topping Atlanta rapper Jeezy (formerly known as Young Jeezy) reportedly had a connection with BMF Entertainment.

Los Angeles-bred rapper Bleu Davinci was associated with BMF Entertainment at one point in his career. Black Mafia Family also got a Hip Hop shout-out when Maybach Music Group head Rick Ross released the Platinum single “B.M.F. (Blowin’ Money Fast)” featuring Styles P in 2010.

Starz’s The BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast premieres on October 23, 2022. Shan Nicholson and Chris Frierson co-directed the eight-part limited television event. Additionally, Nicholson serves as an executive producer. The production team includes executive producer Brad Herbet and senior producer Jessica Vale.

Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory Sr., Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., Big Meech’s mother Lucille Flenory, Big Meech’s sister Nicole Flenory, Lil Meech’s mother Latarra Eutsey, and others took part in interviews. The BMF Documentary also features appearances by Hip Hop stars 50 Cent, T.I., and 2 Chainz.