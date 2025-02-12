EXCLUSIVE: Diddy Ordered To Court To Face New Allegations In RICO Case

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Diddy has been ordered to appear in March 14 to face new allegations in a superseding indictment, marking a major escalation in his federal RICO case.

Diddy’s past is catching up to him faster than he can handle—new charges, witnesses and a judge who isn’t waiting.

The embattled music mogul has been ordered to appear in court on March 14, 2025, for arraignment on new allegations in a superseding indictment tied to his ongoing federal RICO case.

The hearing, initially set for March 17, has been moved up three days by United States District Judge Arun Subramanian.

Federal prosecutors have expanded the case against Diddy, piling on fresh allegations that further detail his alleged role in a vast criminal enterprise.

The superseding indictment reportedly outlines additional acts of sex trafficking, arson, prostitution facilitation conspiracy and racketeering, adding even more weight to a case that already has him locked up at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

Diddy’s legal team fought to secure his release by offering a $50 million bail package, which included 24-hour armed security and a pre-approved visitor list.

But multiple judges shut the idea down, citing concerns over witness tampering and community safety.

Sources close to the investigation claim the government has over 50 witnesses, flight records, surveillance footage and additional corroborating evidence supporting the new charges.

Diddy’s legal team isn’t just fighting the charges—they’re going to war over how the case is handled.

His attorneys are pushing back hard against federal prosecutors, calling the case against him sexist and puritanical” while insisting that any sexual encounters in question were entirely consensual.

They argue that the so-called evidence—including video footage prosecutors have cited—doesn’t show anything criminal.

Instead, they claim the videos show adults engaging in consensual acts with no signs of violence, coercion, threats, or manipulation.