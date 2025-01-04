EXCLUSIVE: Feds Make Plans To Reveal Diddy’s Co-Conspirators

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Federal prosecutors are planning to reveal co-conspirators in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ racketeering case this March.

AllHipHop has confirmed that the U.S. government plans to reveal the names of individuals who supposedly worked alongside Diddy in illicit activities by March 7, 2025, through a highly anticipated “Enterprise Letter.”

The “Enterprise Letter” will lay out the specifics of the alleged criminal acts, including dates, locations, and participants.

Diddy has been indicted for crimes that range from racketeering conspiracy to sex trafficking and arson over the destruction of a car belonging to rapper Kid Cudi.

The arson incident reportedly occurred in early 2012, when co-conspirators allegedly targeted Kid Cudi’s vehicle by slashing its convertible top and hurling a Molotov cocktail inside, igniting a fire that law enforcement concluded was intentional.

Prosecutors argue this brazen act stemmed from Diddy’s fury over Ventura’s prior brief relationship with Kid Cudi.

In her civil suit, Ventura claimed that Diddy told her in February 2012, “I’m going to blow up Kid Cudi’s car,” which the rapper confirmed via a statement released by his spokesperson that said: “This is all true.”

This episode, however, is just one layer of the allegations against Diddy, who has been locked up without bond since September of 2024.

Federal authorities accuse him of leading a broader criminal organization that engaged in activities including kidnapping, intimidation, and sexual exploitation.

In one chilling charge, Combs and his associates allegedly held a person at gunpoint in December 2011 to orchestrate a burglary.

Defense attorneys for Combs have vehemently denied the allegations, arguing that the charges lack substantive evidence directly implicating their client.

“All of this talk of dozens of victims and 50 witnesses…if they [prosecutors] had that…if they really had it, it would be in the indictment,” Diddy’s lawyer Marc Agnifilo said after his client was charged.

In fact, Diddy’s lawyers want the feds to disclose the “Enterprise Letter” much faster, asking for a February 1, 2025 deadline.

According to the defense, the postponement hinders their ability to prepare adequately for trial, creating a fundamental imbalance in the proceedings.

The federal trial is slated for May 5, 2025.