EXCLUSIVE: Afrika Bambaataa Reunites With Accuser Ronald Savage In “Healing” Moment

Ronald “Bee-Stinger” Savage accused Afrika Bambaataa of some of the most heinous things in Hip-Hop. Now, he has reconsidered his feelings on the Hip-Hop pioneer.

Ronald “Bee-Stinger” Savage is a former Hip-Hop artist and figure in New York politics and activism, but he got mainstream attention after accusing Hip-Hop pioneer Afrika Bambaataa of sexual abuse when he was 15.

It seems like there’s a new spirit between the pair as they were seen together at an event for a Zulu Nation Member a week ago. The union was a shocker for those who know the pair’s storied history.

But Savage said the past isn’t going to dictate the future.

“Never underestimate the power of God when he intervenes in an affair he sets everything straight,” Savage told AllHipHop exclusively in a statement.

In 2016, Savage publicly accused Afrika Bambaataa of sexually abusing him when he was a teenager. The allegations were part of a larger scandal that brought forward several other accusations against Bambaataa from different individuals, including popular YouTuber Hassan Campbell.

Savage recently conducted a lengthy interview with Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur, where he offered his view of the man he once accused of sexually accosting him. What he says now is diametrically opposed to his previous assertions.

“Bambaataa is not a pedophile and, in my eyes, he was doing something that was consensual with someone that he thought was of age,” he said. “I wish, back in 2016, I remembered about the fake ID. I wasn’t thinking about that I had forgot about that I was in deep depression and still dealing with the trauma as an adult. I want to apologize for the little kid that didn’t know anybody and just wanted to be down with this thing called Hip-Hop so I pretended to be older.

“This is something that took place 35 to over 40 years ago. This man has never been convicted of anything. Let it go. I needed to set the record straight [and get] my closure.

Savage also said that he hoped the showing would also positively impact the world.

“I just hope this brings healing to people around the world,” he said. “If I can have forgiveness and healing so can you.”

Since levying his charges against Bambaataa, Savage has become an advocate for victims of sexual abuse, particularly within the Hip-Hop community. The 59-year-old has hoped for more protection and support systems for survivors of abuse.

The matter, where seven men accused the legendary Hip-Hop artist of sexual misconduct, has been a controversial figure, particularly as Hip-Hop culture turns 50.

Before Savage and the other accusers, Afrika Bambaataa stood in high regard.

Afrika Bambaataa is credited with helping to lay the foundation for Hip-Hop culture in the 1970s and taking it from gangs into a movement rooted in peace. He also founded the Universal Zulu Nation, a group that promotes “peace, unity, love and having fun.” The organization also believes knowledge is the fifth element of Hip-Hop culture.