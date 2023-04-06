EXCLUSIVE: Jermaine Dupri Wants Viewers To Feel Energy Of Freaknik In Hulu Documentary

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Jermaine Dupri spoke with AllHipHop about his documentary ‘Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told,’ which is coming to Hulu.

Jermaine Dupri strived to capture the essence of Freaknik in his upcoming documentary about the famed event.

Hulu announced the Jermaine Dupri-produced documentary Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told on Thursday (April 6). AllHipHop recently caught up with JD, who provided a production update on the doc.

“It’s almost done,” JD told AllHipHop. “It’s coming out on Hulu. We got a little bit more filming to do, but it’s pretty close. It’s trying to make sure we can make those that didn’t attend Freaknik feel the energy through the screen.”

The documentary will explore the rise and fall of Freaknik, detailing its origins as a small Atlanta HBCU picnic and how it turned into a cultural phenomenon. The Hulu doc’s other producers include 2 Live Crew’s Uncle Luke and Mass Appeal’s Peter Bittenbender.

Hulu unveiled plans for the Freaknik documentary a few days after Jermaine Dupri released his new project For Motivational Use Only Vol. 1 with Curren$y. The EP featured seven songs with guest appearances by T.I. and 2 Chainz.

Jermaine Dupri and Spitta intend to drop more volumes of For Motivational Use Only. The two discussed their collaboration at length in an interview with AllHipHop.

Stream JD and Curren$y’s For Motivational Use Only Vol. 1 below.