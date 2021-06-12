EXCLUSIVE: Kanye West Flips Out During Court-Ordered Deposition And Puts On Jesus Mask

Kanye West be a man of the Lord, but the devil got into him during a court-ordered deposition earlier this week.

Kanye is in a $20 million legal war with a Black-owned company called MyChannel, which claims the fashion designer/rap mogul renewed on a deal, and stole the company’s technology to sell his Sunday Service merchandise.

MyChannel has been fighting to get Kanye into court for an in-person deposition, but a judge allowed the rapper to be quizzed virtually, because of the risks still associated with COVID-19.

Earlier this week, MyChannel’s lawyers filed an emergency motion to haul Kanye into court, after he flew off the handle, and went “H-A-M” on MyChannel’s attorney, Michael Popok.

According to court filings under seal – which have been obtained by AllHipHop – Kanye called MyChannel’s lawyer – who is white – “boy” at least 12 times during the heated deposition, which only lasted about 10 minutes until a frustrated Kanye terminated the meeting and walked off.

During those 10 minutes, Ye refused to look at Popok, would not stop playing with his cell phone, and referred to his own “mental genius-ness” while asking the lawyer if he was f###### stupid” and refused to answer any questions.

At one point Kanye told Popok that he was lucky to be deposing the “richest Black man in America and a Black Trump supporter and that he couldn’t be bothered with the deposition because he had lives (and diets) to change.”

The deposition went off the rails after Kanye put on a “full-face hood and head covering adorned with Jesus Christ’s image which obscured his face and muffled his voice.”

Despite the protests of MyChannel’s lawyers, Kanye refused to remove the Jesus Christ mask, claiming the legal team did not have the right to see his face.

Kanye was also allegedly heard bragging about how good he was doing obstructing the deposition, and his lawyers refused to do anything about his behavior

In fact, one of his lawyers allegedly co-signed Kanye’s antics and said “that was some crazy s###.”

“West’s bad faith efforts to sabotage the deposition will be viewed by the Court as one of the most outrageous and inappropriate deposition performances it has observed as well,” Ben J. Meiselas, one of MyChannel’s lawyers fumed, noting that the deposition was recorded.

In addition to hauling Kanye into court for a face-to-face deposition next month, MyChannel is seeking to sanction America’s richest Black man to the tune of $63,000.